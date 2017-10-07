Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Pots first NHL goal Friday
Milano scored a goal with a plus-1 rating and two shots on net in Friday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
After putting together a very strong training camp, Milano carried that momentum right into the regular season and scored his first NHL goal. The 21-year-old has started to figure things out in his own end of the rink, and the 2014 first-round pick's offensive credentials have never been in question, so a breakout season could be in the works -- especially if he sticks in a top-six role with the Jackets.
