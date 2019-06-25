Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Qualified by Jackets
Milano has received a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Milano scored 14 goals over 55 games for Columbus in 2018-19 but couldn't carve out a role with the big club last season, finishing with just one point in eight games. This will likely be a make-or-break year for the 2014 first-rounder, as Columbus' notable free agent departures among the forward ranks should clear out plenty of minutes.
