Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Quick start to preseason continues
Milano scored the Blue Jackets' lone goal in Thursday's 4-1 preseason loss to the Penguins.
Just as he was in the opener Tuesday, Milano found himself in the right place at the right time, taking a feed from Kevin Stenlund in the low slot and ripping the puck past Matt Murray. Milano needs a big camp to prove he still has a future in the Columbus organization, especially considering his off-ice legal issues, but with two goals through two preseason games he's showing that he might be able to help replace the offense lost when Artemi Panarin and Matt Duchene left in free agency.
