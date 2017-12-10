Milano was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday night.

After being recalled Saturday morning, Milano was shipped back to the minor league club in a matter of hours despite suiting up for Columbus' 1-0 win over the Coyotes. The New York native managed to post no major statistics in just 8:34 of ice time Saturday, though it is worth noting that he did log 1:38 of ice time on the power play.

