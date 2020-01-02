Milano (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Milano has been sidelined since mid-December with an upper-body injury, but it doesn't appear as though coach John Tortorella is planning on easing him in against Boston, as the 23-year-old winger is expected to skate on the Blue Jackets' third line and second power-play unit. The 6-foot American has notched 11 points in 30 games this campaign.