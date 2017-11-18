Milano was sent to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

It's easy to see Milano's offensive potential, as he's up to five goals and eight points through 17 games despite averaging around 10 minutes of ice time, but the Blue Jackets don't play again until Monday whereas the AHL's Monsters play host to Milwaukee on Saturday. We don't believe Milano will be down in the minors for very long.