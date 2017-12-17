Milano was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Sunday.

The 2014 first-round pick has bounced back-and-forth between the AHL and NHL levels this season, amassing five goals and 10 points in 23 games for the Blue Jackets. Currently, Milano features mostly as a power-play specialist in head coach John Tortorella's lineup -- averaging nearly two minutes of man-advance time -- but hasn't proven himself to be a steady offensive contributor at this point in his young career.