Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Remains out Sunday
Milano (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's road contest against the Rangers.
Milano has now missed three consecutive games with his mystery injury. The Blue Jackets will host Winnipeg on Wednesday before the All-Star break and it's unclear if the 23-year-old will return before the break or not.
