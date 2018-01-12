Milano (upper body) won't play Friday against Vancouver, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Milano's continued absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as the 21-year-old winger has only notched eight goals and 13 points while averaging just 10:52 of ice time in 35 contests this season. His next chance to return to the lineup won't come until Thursday against the Stars.

