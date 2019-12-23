Milano (upper body) will miss Monday's clash with the Islanders, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Milano will miss his fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body issue, but the fact that he was able to skate ahead of Monday's tilt could be an indication the winger will be ready to go following the Christmas break. A bevy of injuries among the forward ranks could see Milano slot into a top-six role if cleared to play versus Washington on Friday.