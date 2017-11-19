Milano was recalled from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL on Sunday.

After a month of limited usage that saw Milano play 10 of 13 games while averaging less than eight minutes of ice time per game, the Long Island native was sent to Cleveland in order to get more involved. That said, despite playing increased minutes, Milano failed to record a point or fire a shot on goal in Cleveland's 3-1 win Saturday. Milano possesses a massive amount of offensive ability and talent, but still experiences periods of ineffectiveness at this point in his young career.