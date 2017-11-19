Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Returning to big team
Milano was recalled from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL on Sunday.
After a month of limited usage that saw Milano play 10 of 13 games while averaging less than eight minutes of ice time per game, the Long Island native was sent to Cleveland in order to get more involved. That said, despite playing increased minutes, Milano failed to record a point or fire a shot on goal in Cleveland's 3-1 win Saturday. Milano possesses a massive amount of offensive ability and talent, but still experiences periods of ineffectiveness at this point in his young career.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Reassigned to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Playing sparingly•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Dials up man-advantage helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Healthy scratch Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Plays sparingly•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Adjusting to life at hockey's highest level•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...