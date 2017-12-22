Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Returns to minors
Milano was sent back down to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
A perpetual shuffler about the organization's ranks, Milano has been a frustrating player to own outside of keeper leagues. He's added a modest 10 points (five goals, five assists) through 28 NHL games -- despite averaging only 10:29 of ice time -- but he's not a set-and-forget type in season-long settings due to a lack of experience.
