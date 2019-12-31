Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Ruled out again Tuesday
Milano (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Florida, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Milano will miss his eighth straight game due to his lingering upper-body issue. The winger was bogged down in a 19-game goal drought prior to getting hurt. During his slump, the New York native managed five helpers, six PIM and 25 shots.
