Milano scored the Blue Jackets' lone goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

He's now found the back of the net twice in two games to begin the season, and Milano is flashing the offensive skill that made him the 16th overall pick in the 2014 draft. The 21-year-old is skating on the Jackets' second line with Nick Foligno and Oliver Bjorkstrand and seeing time on the second power-play unit as well, so Milano's getting the ice time to continue producing. In deeper fantasy leagues, he could pay big dividends to GMs that jump on the bandwagon early.