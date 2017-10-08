Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Scores again Saturday
Milano scored the Blue Jackets' lone goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
He's now found the back of the net twice in two games to begin the season, and Milano is flashing the offensive skill that made him the 16th overall pick in the 2014 draft. The 21-year-old is skating on the Jackets' second line with Nick Foligno and Oliver Bjorkstrand and seeing time on the second power-play unit as well, so Milano's getting the ice time to continue producing. In deeper fantasy leagues, he could pay big dividends to GMs that jump on the bandwagon early.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Pots first NHL goal Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Won't be dealt to expansion club•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Promoted to Jackets•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Sent down Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Recalled ahead of finale•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Sent down to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...