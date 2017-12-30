Milano found twine twice Friday in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa.

Perhaps this will be the moment when Milano sticks with the Jackets, as he's now scored three goals in his past two games. He's bounced back and forth between Columbus and AHL Cleveland this year, though, so his value is limited for the moment unless he can carve out a greater role in the NHL.

