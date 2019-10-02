Milano won a spot on the Blue Jackets' roster to begin the season, Jeff Svoboda of the team's official website reports.

A first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2014 draft, Milano has outstanding skills as a sniper but hasn't developed the rest of his game enough to see more than sporadic action in the NHL to date. This is likely the 23-year-old's last chance to stick with Columbus, as he'd have to clear waivers to be sent back to the AHL, and while a fourth-line assignment may not give him much ice time in which to display his offensive upside, potential linemates Riley Nash and Emil Bemstrom also have more talent than typical bottom-six forwards.