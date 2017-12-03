Milano will be reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Milano was most recently reassigned for a two-day period beginning Nov. 10, playing in a few minor league games in an attempt to remain sharp while playing limited minutes with the Blue Jackets. This time, however, Cleveland doesn't play a game until Friday, so it appears that Milano's demotion may be longer term this time around.

