Milano was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

A real trailblazer in open space, Milano has converted on five of 25 scoring chances as a rookie this season, including a pair of game-winners. Since he's not yet a household name outside of Columbus, this sets him up to be a nice value play in daily settings, but we'd be a bit leery of the fact that he's only averaged 10:46 of ice time through 24 games this season.