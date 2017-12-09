Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Shuffles back to parent club
Milano was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
A real trailblazer in open space, Milano has converted on five of 25 scoring chances as a rookie this season, including a pair of game-winners. Since he's not yet a household name outside of Columbus, this sets him up to be a nice value play in daily settings, but we'd be a bit leery of the fact that he's only averaged 10:46 of ice time through 24 games this season.
