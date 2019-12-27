Milano (upper body) won't be ready for Friday's clash with Washington, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Milano will miss his sixth straight outing due to his lingering upper-body issue. With four other forwards currently on injured reserve, Kevin Stenlund, Nathan Gerbe and Ryan MacInnis will all log minutes versus the Caps. Once cleared to play, Milano could get a look at a top-six role given the number of guys in the injury ward.