Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Sitting out Wednesday
Milano (oblique) will not play Wednesday evening against the Maple Leafs based on Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reporting that there will be no lineup changes from the previous game, except for backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo getting a look this time around.
Milano's next opportunity to play will arrive Friday -- a home contest against the Flyers. Columbus' 16th overall pick from the 2014 draft oozes upside, but he'll have to start picking up more more than the 10:52 of ice time that he's averaged this season in order to captivate fantasy owners outside of keeper formats; maybe next year.
