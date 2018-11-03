Milano was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Dave Maetzold of 610 WTVN reports.

Milano heads back to the AHL following news that Brandon Dubinsky (oblique) will return to action for Saturday night's road contest against the Kings. It's been a trying year for Milano, as he's only averaged 8:19 of ice time and a single goal represents his point total over eight NHL games this season. He should benefit from increased rink run at the lower level, though.