Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Still sidelined
Milano (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's matchup with L.A., NHL.com's Craig Merz reports.
The Blue Jackets have yet to release an expected timeline for Milano's return, but he's only picked up 11 points in 30 games while skating in a bottom-six role this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability.
