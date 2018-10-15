Milano has been held without a point through the season's first five games.

Surprisingly, Milano has only averaged 7:39 of ice time over that span, so it's not like been given much of a chance to shine. Considering the fourth-year winger is stuck behind three established offensive producers in Artemi Panarin, Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner on the Columbus depth chart, it will probably take an injury up front for Milano to see increased playing time. After Milano dropped 14 goals (20.3 shooting percentage) and 22 points over 55 games for the Blue Jackets last season, we thought he'd see more playing time out of the gate.