Milano has gone four games without scoring a point.

The mini-slump follows a stretch during which the 23-year-old winger scored three goals and six points in eight games. Milano has plenty of skill, and his current linemates Josh Anderson and Boone Jenner can create space for him with their physical play, but right now the unit just isn't clicking. Don't be surprised if coach John Tortorella shuffles things up as he tries to snap the Jackets out of a 1-5-1 skid.