Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Traveling with team
Milano (oblique) is traveling with the Jackets on their two-game road trip, George Richards of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Though there is no guarantee of when Milano will return, the fact he is traveling makes it seem likely he will return on this trip. That means the 21-year-old could return Tuesday against the Islanders, but failing that a return against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday seems very likely. The 16th-overall pick in 2014 does have eight goals in 35 contests, but that's thanks to a 22.2 shooting percentage that is likely unsustainable.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Out 4-to-6 weeks, lands on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Remains sidelined•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Considered day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Scores twice in defeat•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: One of four players recalled by big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Returns to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...