Milano (oblique) is traveling with the Jackets on their two-game road trip, George Richards of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Though there is no guarantee of when Milano will return, the fact he is traveling makes it seem likely he will return on this trip. That means the 21-year-old could return Tuesday against the Islanders, but failing that a return against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday seems very likely. The 16th-overall pick in 2014 does have eight goals in 35 contests, but that's thanks to a 22.2 shooting percentage that is likely unsustainable.