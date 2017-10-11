Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Two goals in 2-1 win
Milano scored both Columbus goals in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over Carolina.
Milano broke a scoreless tie halfway through the third period then beat netminder Scott Darling again to end it with 31 seconds left in the extra session. The 2014 first-rounder came into the season without a goal in seven NHL contests, but has now lit the lamp four times in three games. Nick Foligno and Oliver Bjorkstrand drew the helpers on Milano's first goal while his overtime winner was unassisted.
