Milano collected two assists in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

He helped set up both of Boone Jenner's tallies, and the Jackets' third line of Jenner, Milano and Josh Anderson accounted for three goals and six points on the night. Milano has two goals and five points through nine games as the 23-year-old tries to finally lock down a consistent spot in the Columbus lineup.

