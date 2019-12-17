Milano (upper body) will remain sidelined heading into Tuesday's matchup with Detroit, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Milano will miss his second game due to his upper-body issue. Combined with the absence of Josh Anderson (shoulder), the Blue Jackets will be forced to give bigger roles to Eric Robinson, Marko Dano and Kevin Stenlund. Once healthy, the 23-year-old Milano will look to continue his push toward topping his career-high 22 points set in 2017-18.