Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Will play Tuesday
Milano (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Boston, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Milano exited Saturday's 3-0 win over Vegas in the third period with an undisclosed injury, but whatever forced him to miss time during that contest evidently isn't serious enough to hold him out of Tuesday's match. The 23-year-old American is expected to skate on Columbus' first line and second power-play unit against the Bruins.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Picks up undisclosed injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Lone bright spot Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Ruled out again Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Stays on shelf Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.