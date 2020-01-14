Milano (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Boston, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Milano exited Saturday's 3-0 win over Vegas in the third period with an undisclosed injury, but whatever forced him to miss time during that contest evidently isn't serious enough to hold him out of Tuesday's match. The 23-year-old American is expected to skate on Columbus' first line and second power-play unit against the Bruins.