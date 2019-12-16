Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano: Won't suit up Monday
Milano (upper body) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Capitals, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Milano suffered a brutal, albeit clean, hit from Mark Borowiecki in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Senators and didn't return to the contest. The 23-year-old will miss time as a result, and it appears unlikely he'll be ready for Tuesday's tilt against the Red Wings. Josh Anderson (upper body) left Saturday's game as well, so the Blue Jackets recalled Kevin Stenlund and Marko Dano to fill in.
