Martin will defend the home crease versus Dallas on Thursday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Martin is off to a good start with the Blue Jackets, going 1-2-1 with a 2.62 GAA and .928 save percentage this season. Martin will face the Stars, who have been having trouble lighting the lamp, as they have scored only 32 goals in 11 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Spencer Martin: Makes 34 saves in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Spencer Martin: Gets no help in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Spencer Martin: Facing Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Spencer Martin: Turns aside 36 shots in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Spencer Martin: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Spencer Martin: Falls to Detroit•