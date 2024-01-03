Martin stopped 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

He held Boston off the board in the first period, but Martin got caught by surprise on a Kevin Shattenkirk shot from distance early in the second and the Bruins never looked back. It was Martin's first start in almost a month, although he did notch a relief win last Friday, and he's fallen to third on the Blue Jackets' depth chart since Daniil Tarasov (illness) rejoined the NHL roster. On the season, Martin is 3-8-1 with a 3.65 GAA and .887 save percentage.