Martin will patrol the home crease Monday against the Bruins, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Martin has stopped 136 of 153 shots during his five-game (0-4-1) winless skid. He will get the second half of Columbus' back-to-back after Elvis Merzlikins played in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Carolina. Martin has a 1-5-1 record this season with a 3.37 GAA and an .898 save percentage through eight games played. Boston ranks 12th in the league this campaign with 3.40 goals per contest.