Martin will defend the home goal Saturday against the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Martin has stopped 75 of 82 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record through three appearances this season. New York has scored just 16 goals over six games during the 2023-24 campaign.
