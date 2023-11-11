Watch Now:

Martin will occupy the visiting crease versus Detroit on Saturday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

This will be the third straight start for Martin, who is 1-3-1 this season with a 2.90 GAA and .918 save percentage. Martin will face the Red Wings, who are 4-4-2 at home and have scored 50 goals and 14 games this season.

