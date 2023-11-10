Martin allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

After the Blue Jackets jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, Martin surrendered four straight goals before the Stars added an empty-netter in a 5-2 defeat. Martin had been playing well coming into Thursday's contest, posting a .953 save percentage over his prior three starts. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 1-3-1 with a .918 save percentage and 2.90 GAA while backing up Elvis Merzlikins in Columbus.