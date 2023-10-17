Martin allowed four goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit's three-goal second period was enough to hand Martin the loss in his first start with Columbus, as the Blue Jackets failed to provide any support in the loss. The 28-year-old Martin was claimed off waivers from Vancouver in training camp after going 11-15-1 with an .871 save percentage last year. While Elvis Merzlikins (illness) is expected to be available soon, Martin could see occasional work while Daniil Tarasov (knee) remains sidelined.