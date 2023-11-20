Martin turned aside 22 of 26 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Philadelphia's final goal was scored into an empty net. Martin had clean looks at the first two shots to get by him, but in general this result was more on the Columbus defense than the netminder -- the Flyers' third goal came on a two-on-nothing shorthanded breakaway for Ryan Poehling and Garnet Hathaway that Martin still almost denied. The 28-year-old goalie has gone 0-4-1 over his last five starts with a 3.54 GAA and .889 save percentage, but with Daniil Tarasov (knee) still lacking a clear timetable for his return, Martin should remain the backup to Elvis Merzlikins for now.