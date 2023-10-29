Martin stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Islanders.

Martin and Semyon Varlamov put on a goaltending duel, but the Islanders were able to cash in a couple of rebounds. This was a solid effort for Martin, who hadn't played in eight days. He's allowed nine goals on 115 shots over four appearances this season, though Elvis Merzlikins will likely see the bulk of the playing time. The Blue Jackets don't have a back-to-back next week, so it's unclear when Martin might make another start.