Martin will protect the home goal versus the Flames on Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

It was initially indicated Elvis Merzlikins would return from an illness to start, but Martin led the Blue Jackets onto the ice for warmups. Martin has allowed six goals on 45 shots across two appearances (one start) this season, though he has the benefit of facing a Flames team playing the second half of a back-to-back.