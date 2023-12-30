Martin stopped 16 of 19 shots after replacing Elvis Merzlikins (illness) to begin the second period of Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Two of Toronto's three goals against Martin came on power plays, and the 28-year-old netminder held the Leafs off the board completely in the third period to help force OT. Martin hadn't been in the crease at all since Dec. 7 due to the return of Daniil Tarasov and hadn't picked up a win since Nov. 27, but Columbus has been reluctant to expose him to waivers and risk losing the goaltending depth. On the season, Martin has a 3-7-1 record with a 3.62 GAA and .889 save percentage.