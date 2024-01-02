Martin will protect the home goal Tuesday versus Boston, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Martin, who will start for the first time since Dec. 7, gave up three goals on 19 shots in a 6-5 overtime win over Toronto on Friday during a relief appearance. He has provided a 3-7-1 record this season with a 3.62 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 12 games played. The Bruins rank 15th in the league with 3.20 goals per contest this campaign.