Martin was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets will go with Daniil Tarasov as their No. 1 option in goal while the disgruntled Elvis Merzlikins should see the occasional start as the team's backup. Merzlikins has requested a trade, so Martin could find himself with the big club on a permanent basis after the deadline.

