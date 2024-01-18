Martin was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
The Blue Jackets will go with Daniil Tarasov as their No. 1 option in goal while the disgruntled Elvis Merzlikins should see the occasional start as the team's backup. Merzlikins has requested a trade, so Martin could find himself with the big club on a permanent basis after the deadline.
