Martin will get the starting nod on the road against the Islanders on Thursday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Martin has managed just one win in his last seven contests, posting a 1-5-1 record, 3.26 GAA and .898 save percentage. With the Blue Jackets heading into a back-to-back and Elvis Merzlikins (illness) unavailable, Jet Greaves figures to play versus the Blues on Friday. Once Merzlikins is back, Martin figures to resume his duties as the No. 2 option for Columbus.