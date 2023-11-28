Martin allowed just two goals on 33 shots in Monday's 5-2 win against the Bruins.

The matchup didn't look terribly favorable on paper, but the heavy underdog Blue Jackets turned the tables on the first-place Bruins, getting off to a 4-0 start to give Martin more than enough offensive support before he was finally beaten midway through the third period. The 28-year-old Ontarian slapped the brakes on a four-game personal losing streak since his last win on Oct. 20 against the Flames.