Martin made 23 saves in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Goals came in bunches against Martin, as he got beaten twice in under a minute early in the first period and twice in just over two minutes late in the second. The 28-year-old netminder has lost his last four decisions, going 0-3-1 over that stretch, and on the season he's 1-4-1 with a 3.26 GAA and .905 save percentage -- numbers that should ensure Elvis Merzlikins is back between the pipes Sunday against the Rangers.