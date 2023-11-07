Martin saved 34 of 36 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Florida on Monday.

Martin didn't get the start, but he entered the contest after Elvis Merzlikins surrendered three goals on 11 shots by 6:09 of the first period. Martin went on to put forth a solid performance, but he couldn't quite seal the deal and was ultimately charged with the loss. He's 1-2-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .928 save percentage in five outings this year. Martin's strong work in relief Monday might be rewarded with the start at home versus Dallas on Thursday.