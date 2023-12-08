Martin gave up seven goals on 36 shots (.806 save percentage) in Thursday's 7-3 rout at the hands of the Islanders.
Martin has underwhelmed this season, going 1-6-1 in his last eight contests while posting a 3.74 GAA. With Columbus heading into a back-to-back, Jet Greaves figures to get the nod against the Blues on Friday but it will be Martin who sees the bulk of the workload while Elvis Merzlikins (illness) is on injured reserve.
