Martin will patrol the home crease Monday against Detroit, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Martin, who stopped 15 of 17 shots in one period of relief against the Rangers on Saturday, will make his first start for Columbus because Elvis Merzlikins (illness) isn't ready to return yet. Jet Greaves, who was added to the Columbus roster Monday on an emergency basis, is slated to serve as the backup goalie.