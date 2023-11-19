Martin will guard the road goal Sunday against the Flyers, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Martin has permitted 13 goals on 128 shots during his four-game winless skid (0-3-1). In seven contests this campaign, he has posted a 1-4-1 record with a 3.26 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Philadelphia is tied for 16th in the league this campaign with 3.24 goals per game.